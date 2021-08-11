Manchester United make final decision on 4 transfer targets - Reports

Manchester United have had an interesting transfer window so far. They signed the likes of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Tom Heaton this summer and have been linked to several other high profile names as well.

However, latest reports from the Daily Mail (via The Express) claim that Manchester United have decided not to pursue 4 transfer targets - Saul Niguez, Eduardo Camavinga, Ruben Neves and Kieran Trippier - in this transfer window.

With Paul Pogba now expected to stay at Old Trafford for another season, Manchester United are pretty well stocked in the midfield department although fans want another quality defensive midfielder in the squad.

Saul Niguez has fallen down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid and with the arrival of Rodrigo De Paul, his playing time at Atletico is set to reduce even more. Liverpool have been linked with the Spaniard and it will be interesting to see where Saul ends up playing next season.

Camavinga, on the other hand, is one of the brightest young prospects in the game. The Rennes midfielder is one of the most talented midfielders in the world right now and his future has been subject to intense speculation. With his contract running out next year, top clubs around the world could make a move for him soon.

Kieran Trippier is another name who has been heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester United. The experienced England international would have provided competition to Aaron Wan-Bissaka and solidified the right-back position. However, Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in all these targets.

Manchester United will be expected to challenge for trophies this season

Manchester United v Everton - Pre-season Friendly

Although Manchester United had a solid 2020-21 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, they failed to win any trophy and pressure will be on the Norwegian to win a competition this season.

The Red Devils have a good team and with the addition of Sancho and Varane, they will be expected to cause trouble to any opposition in the world.

Paul Merson, in an exclusive column with Sportskeeda earlier, even picked them to be contenders for the UEFA Champions League title. Merson said:

I've gone for Manchester United as one of the top five contenders for the UEFA Champions League in the 2021-22 season and I'll explain why. I know they were knocked out in the group stages last season, but the way they play suits UCL football more than the Premier League.

They counterattack as well as anyone in Europe and have a squad that has match-winners across the pitch with the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Sancho adds a bit more guile to the team, while Varane is an experienced defender who will not only allow them to play a higher line but also complement Harry Maguire perfectly.

Manchester United have acted well in the transfer window so far, but it seems like there will be no more high profile signings for the Premier League giants.

