Manchester United transfer news: Former England cricketer names shocking replacement for Mourinho, Capello reveals the €170 million Serie A duo targeted by Mourinho and more – October 4, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
754   //    04 Oct 2018, 20:14 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Under a lot of pressure

Hello and welcome the Manchester United transfer roundup of the day! Well, we have some really exciting as well as contradicting reports about the most popular club in England.

And we shall get to them without any further ado!

#5 Paul Ince angered

With just 10 points from seven games, Manchester United are lingering at number 10 in the Premier League. They also failed to win against Valencia in their recent match in the Champions League.

On top of all this, Mourinho’s relationship with some of his players – read: Pogba – is causing him to lose control of the dressing room, making it all the more hard for good things to happen in the Theatre of Dreams.

As a result, former Manchester United star Paul Ince shared his frustration at how players are attempting to throw Mourinho under the bus by choosing to play well only when they want to.

"It baffles me that Manchester United players are choosing when they want to put effort into playing for their club,” he said.

He then added that the players should always be giving their best on the pitch and that there is no excuse for any failure to show intent because not only are they paid very well, they are also defending the glory of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"Every player in the shirt should be putting in effort and showing desire, even if you don't get the result.

"There's no excuse for not putting in effort. These are professional footballers, on astronomical wages, playing for one of the biggest clubs ever.”

Finally, he concluded his argument by claiming that it is not right for some players to not look bothered about Manchester United’s woes and that while there are a few that are trying, it should actually be the whole team doing the same.

"It doesn't sit right with me that it looks like they can't be bothered. Yes, there might be a couple of players who are trying - but you need the whole team to be contributing.

"It looks to me as though they're not interested in playing for Jose Mourinho anymore."

