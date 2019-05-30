×
Manchester United Transfer News: Former Red Devil names player the club should sign

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
21   //    30 May 2019, 18:06 IST

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

What’s the story?

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham has urged the club to sign Harry Maguire as he feels the Leicester City defender could be Red Devils' version of Vincent Kompany or Tony Adams in the near future.

In case you didn’t know...

Maguire was one of the top transfer targets for former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho last summer, following his impressive performances for England at the 2018 World Cup. But the centre-back stayed put at the King Power Stadium. The 26-year-old was in fine form for the Foxes in the recently concluded season. Besides providing stability to the defence, he chipped in with three goals in 31 Premier League appearances.

The heart of the matter

Sheringham has called on Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to reignite their interest in Maguire as he could be the solution to all their defensive woes.

The former striker believes Maguire has qualities similar to Rio Ferdinand and can be a leader, who is calm on the field and defends well.

In a recent interview, Sheringham said:

“Central defence is a big area where they need to find a Vincent Kompany or Tony Adams-type player .
“I think Harry Maguire is the one for me. He’s got great leadership qualities, and has a real calming influence.
“He’s very similar to Rio Ferdinand, in that he’s cool on the ball and defends very well. That would be a fine start from my point of view.
“Top players like Harry are going to have the choice of some big, big clubs around Europe this summer.”

What's next?

Maguire, whose contract with Leicester City runs until 2023, is currently with the England national squad preparing for their semi-final clash against the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
