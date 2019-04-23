Manchester United Transfer News: Gareth Bale set to be made available for £5 Million loan move

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 200 // 23 Apr 2019, 16:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gareth Bale: Manchester United-bound this summer?

What's the rumour?

Gareth Bale is set to be made available on loan for as little as £5 million and his current employers, Real Madrid, are hoping long-time suitors, Manchester United, will be willing to bring Bale back to the Premier League this summer.

However, there is yet to be any sort of interest shown by the Red Devils regarding any potential transfer.

In case you didn't know...

Respected Spanish news outlet, Marca are reporting that Bale will either be sold or loaned out at the end of the current campaign.

It is well known that United have been tracking Bale for well over a decade, when Sir Alex Ferguson originally wanted to sign him from Southampton before the Welshman opted to join Tottenham Hotspur instead.

In 2013, United actually offered Spurs more money than Madrid for the winger, but Bale had his heart set on a move to Madrid and Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy was unwilling to sanction a move to immediate rivals.

Former United boss, Jose Mourinho also attempted to attract Bale to United two years ago but was rebuffed. However, it now looks like the opportunity for United to sign Bale, even if only on a temporary basis, is on the horizon.

The heart of the matter

Bale is currently valued at a whopping 175 million Euros; a fee that very few European clubs would be able to pay. United could afford it of course, but the Welshman's injury record over the past few years mean he has only played 228 matches out of a possible 341 and has suffered a massive 29 injuries.

Given Bale is now 29 years old, the value in signing him permanently appears to be diminishing.

Advertisement

However, when he does kit up, he is a devastating player, possibly one of the very best in the world. His performances in the 2014 and 2018 Champions League finals demonstrate that he is a world class talent who would improve any team he plays for.

The loan deal may appeal more to Europe's biggest clubs and United will surely be at the front of the queue if indeed he is available this summer.

Rumour rating: 7/10

Marca are extremely reliable when it comes to La Liga rumours. Bale is keen on an exit, having fallen down the pecking order at Madrid, and with United looking to revamp their squad in the summer, the move makes perfect sense for both parties.

What's next?

The summer transfer window opens on July 1, 2019, meaning we could very soon find out whether Bale will be lining up at Old Trafford next season or not.