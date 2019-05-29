×
Manchester United Transfer News: Gary Neville backs pursuit of £25M youngster

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
290   //    29 May 2019, 15:32 IST

Solskjaer looks to bring Wan-Bissaka to the club.
Solskjaer looks to bring Wan-Bissaka to the club.

What's the story?

Manchester United's pursuit of Crystal Palace and England Under-21 international right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is well documented and now club legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has thrown his weight behind the potential move. Speaking to Standard, the legendary right back remarked, “He's a massive talent and the club, to be fair, have always signed young, emerging British talent.”

In case you didn't know...

The 21-year-old, who is of Congolese descent, has had a breakthrough 2018-19 season at Selhurst Park, contributing 3 assists in 35 starts in the Premier League, helping the Eagles finish a respectable 12th in the standings.

Blessed with electric pace and physicality, he is an ideal candidate to replace United's Antonio Valencia with the Ecuadorian having announced that he will be leaving Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The heart of the matter

Gary Neville further elaborated that finding and nurturing young British talent has always been part of the United DNA, but now, times have changed and the club will have to shell out a substantial sum to secure the transfer of the promising youngster:

"He’s a massive talent and the club, to be fair, have always signed young, emerging British talent. I don’t think that should change and it would seem to me that the club would like to go back down that route and he is one.
The price is always going to be big because clubs are wise now to it, you can’t pinch players off clubs for £5m or £6m. They are wise to it and have the Premier League funding of £100-odd million so they don’t need to panic, they don’t need extra £5m or £10m – they want £50m or £60m.

What's next?

Solskjaer and Manchester United head to Australia next for a round of pre-season friendlies. The Red Devils next take the field on 13th July to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Crystal Palace Gary Neville Aaron Wan-Bissaka EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
