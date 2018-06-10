Manchester United transfer news: Good news over Gareth Bale chase, bad news over Ronaldo and more – June 10, 2018

What a mixed day in the market for Manchester United...

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. Only 10 days have passed in the transfer market and the Red Devils are already in full flow in their attempts to bring the best players to their club.

So far, they have signed Fred and Diogo Dalot, solving their midfield and full-back cracks partially. They still need a center-back and a left-back to completely refurbish their defense.

And if doing these roundups have taught me anything, it is that the Old Trafford outfit always have a room for a forward, which explains the constant links between them and some world class forwards.

Summarising the content up ahead, the Red Devils once again have a busy day in the rumour market but today is more about departing from the Theatre of Dreams rather than joining the chore.

It is not that there haven’t been any updates of potential new arrivals as the stories with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale just keep spicing up. Oh, and there is a little bit about a Spanish full-back too.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Potential departures

With yin comes the yang. In short, with departures come the arrival – but we will focus on the former in this slider.

Manchester United have been linked with a great many players. They, however, also have players that could leave. One of them is Victor Lindelof as the Swede hasn’t been able to establish himself under Jose Mourinho.

After the success with Eric Bailly, hopes were high with Lindelof but he couldn’t deliver like the former Villarreal star. And now, according to Mirror, Everton want him this summer.

The Toffees are set to appoint Marco Silva as their new manager and he has made the former Benfica man his priority.

Meanwhile, Lindelof isn’t the only United player that is being eyed by the Goodison Park outfit as Marcus Rashford is also on their radar. The Daily Mail believe that Everton want the youngster on loan for next season, but aren’t the only club as Leicester City and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest for the 20-year-old.