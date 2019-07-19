Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire desperate to play for the Red Devils

Harry Maguire - Leicester City

What is the story?

According to the report from Sky Sports, Harry Maguire wants to make his move away from Leicester City as he would love to follow in the footsteps of his heroes Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Maguire, 26, has been on the radar of Manchester United since Jose Mourinho was at the helm. Maguire joined Leicester City from Hull City in 2017 for a reported fee of £17million and has been doing reasonably well for the Foxes since then.

His fascinating performances in the FIFA World Cup 2018 not only enhanced his market value but also attracted several clubs. However, as per the reports, the Foxes are in danger of losing one of their best assets.

A few days ago, reports suggested that the 2015-16 Premier League champions rejected Manchester United's £70million for the centre-back. Speaking to the media, Leicester's current manager, Brendan Rodgers, confirmed the viability of the news.

"Harry's a top quality player and no-one has come near the valuation to tempt the club to sell."

"The other club interested is a huge club, but he's a really good guy. I've been in this position a number of times and it's never easy but he's taken part in everything and hasn't showed anything other than sheer professionalism.

The heart of the matter

As per the report via Sky Sports, Harry Maguire is getting frustrated with his current side as they have reportedly rejected two bids from Manchester United. He is also desperate to leave the club during this ongoing summer transfer window and is keen to emulate the paths of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. However, Leicester have also made it clear that a club have to pay around £80-90 million to secure Maguire's services for the next season.

What's next?

Manchester United are expected to go all out to sign the English centre-back while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still in the hunt for a specialist midfielder. Meanwhile, United's first ICC match against Inter Milan is scheduled for 20th July.