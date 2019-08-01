×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire omitted from Leicester squad for Atalanta friendly

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
458   //    01 Aug 2019, 22:53 IST

Maguire's dream move hangs in the balance
Maguire's dream move hangs in the balance

What's the story?

According to John Percy of The Telegraph, Harry Maguire has been granted permission to miss Leicester City's final pre-season friendly of the summer amid uncertainty over his future.

The 26-year-old reportedly held talks with Brendan Rodgers earlier today and it was decided that it would be the best decision for all parties to leave him out of the squad.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United's pursuit of Maguire has been no secret and their interest stretches back to 2018, when Jose Mourinho made an unsuccessful attempt to lure the Englishman to the Theater of Dreams.

The Red Devils have rekindled their interest under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as they look to add some much-needed quality to their rear-guard.

The last bid on the table is believed to be in the region of £70 million, an offer Leicester rebuffed immediately as the West-Midlands outfit reportedly want a world-record fee to part with their superstar defender.

Although Maguire has signaled his intention to move to the record English champions, Leicester are standing firm on their £90 million valuation.

The heart of the matter

Maguire has been omitted from Leicester's squad for their friendly against Atalanta amid rumors of a move to Manchester United and the Englishman faces an anxious wait to determine his future, with the transfer window approaching the closing stages.

At the moment, Maguire's dream move hangs in the balance as the two clubs seem to have reached an impasse but it has been reported that United will return with a take-it or leave-it offer to test Leicester's resolve.

Although the Englishman remains a priority for Manchester United, the Red Devils are reportedly unwilling to match Leicester's £90 million valuation.

Advertisement

What's next?

With the transfer window reaching its climax, Manchester United's pursuit of Maguire is all set to go down to the wire and it remains to be seen if the two parties reach an amicable agreement.

If the 26-year-old's move were to come to fruition, he would become the most expensive defender in world football, eclipsing the £75 million fee Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils are still short of Leicester City's valuation of Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire misses Leicester training amid potential move to Man United   
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Leicester City name price for Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reportedly agree £80 million deal for Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Sam Allardyce says Harry Maguire is ‘similar to Virgil van Dijk’
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make £70 million bid for Leicester City's Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils ready to make world record bid for Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils close in on Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils submit a fresh £80m bid for Harry Maguire; Leicester still hold firm on their £90m valuation
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: The Red Devils set to miss out on Harry Maguire
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us