Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Winks eyed as a January signing by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Winks (R) has appeared as a potential target for the Red Devils

Manchester United are seriously considering making a January bid for Tottenham's Harry Winks who, according to reports, has fallen out with Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United are in dire need of a new defensive midfielder after recent injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba. If that was not enough, Pogba is likely to quit Old Trafford this month with Nemanja Matic also likely to be sold in January.

That leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with very little options but to sign a new player. Winks is seen as a realistic signing by the Red Devils hierarchy as he is not happy at Tottenham, amid murmurs that Mourinho has stopped trusting the England international.

Harry Winks also a target for Manchester City

Winks was Mourinho's first-choice midfielder when the Portuguese took over the job but has not completed 90 minutes in a Premier League game since December 23 vs West Ham.

Winks was an unused sub in Spurs' defeat to Southampton while the 23-year-old was taken off after 56 minutes in the Lilywhites' FA Cup draw vs Middlesbrough.

Manchester United are pushing a January deal for the midfielder but if they decide to delay the signing for any reason, they will have to face competition from Manchester City as they are also keeping a track of player's development, reports The Athletic.

Man City are positive about Fernandinho signing a new contract at the club but in case there are any hickups, Pep Guardiola sees Winks as the ideal man to anchor Manchester City's midfield alongside their last summer's recruit Rodri.

Solskjaer, however, is in more desperate need of a midfielder and it is very unlikely that Leicester City would allow James Maddison to leave the club mid-season. This leaves the Red Devils with very little options if they want to bolster their midfield.

Winks would also suit Solskjaer's strategy of signing young British players. The Englishman is likely to cost any club between €35-45m and given United's spending prowess, this would be a bargain figure, considering the midfielder is only 23-years-old and is expected to progress in the coming seasons.

