Manchester United transfer news: Update on Toni Kroos pursuit, Real set asking price for Bale & Ronaldo and more – 30 June 2018

Big update on Kroos

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The World Cup resumes today as the Red Devils continue being linked to some of the finest players that live under the sun.

Without going into many details right here and now, we shall just dive into the world of Manchester United rumours!

#5 Verratti and Fellaini

Manchester United may have only just signed Fred from Shakhtar but there seems to be no stopping the rumour juggernaut. Despite the fact that Fred has been signed, the Red Devils are still being linked with numerous midfielders and one of them is Marco Verratti.

The Italian joined Paris Saint-Germain from Pescara in 2012 and has been at the club ever since. Some think that the Italian – who has been compared to the great Andrea Pirlo – has stagnated his growth by staying at PSG and should leave the French giants as soon as possible.

This is why rumours have been circulating about the former Pescara boy leaving France for a move to England, with Manchester United being interested in him.

However, according to Duncan Castles, the transfer might just not happen. The moderately reliable journalist believes that Jose Mourinho is unlikely to sign the Italian due to his small physical stature.

Mourinho likes his players tall and well-built – which is why most United players are big in size – but has already signed a relatively small Fred, so it is unlikely that he will a midfield with two small players in it.

“Verratti is not the tallest of midfielders, and Jose Mourinho has already signed an uncharacteristically small midfielder in Fred to knit the defence and attack,” he said.

“Fred will be a starter and I can not imagine a Mourinho midfield with two players of such diminutive stature.”

Meanwhile, according to the reliable The Times, Marouane Fellaini was in talks with Arsenal before finally signing an extension with Manchester United. However, despite talks with the Gunners, the Belgian was convinced to stay at the Old Trafford after he was awarded with a two-year extension with an option to add a further year.

I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve. I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always.. pic.twitter.com/OVlogjmtJW — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) June 29, 2018

......shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup but I am looking forward to a successful season ahead #MUFC — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) June 29, 2018