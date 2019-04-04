Manchester United Transfer news: "I don't think Pogba will stay", says Paul Ince

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has claimed that he is not sure whether French World Cup winner Paul Pogba will stay at Old Trafford next season amid reports of a possible move to Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know..

Paul Pogba has been a valuable asset for the Red Devils since he arrived at Old Trafford for a hefty fee of €120 million. Pogba endured a tough few months initially under former boss Jose Mourinho but hs looked his usual self since Ole Gunner Solskjaer took over.

Pogba has racked up 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for United this season and continues to deliver world-class performances in the Premier League. He remains the best player for the Red Devils, who currently occupy 6th spot in the league table, two points below 4th placed Tottenham.

The Frenchman has never hidden his desire to play for Real Madrid under the guidance of French legend Zinedine Zidane.

"Real Madrid are a dream club for all," the midfielder said at a press conference few weeks ago.

It is also an open secret that Madrid boss Zidane is a fan of the French star.

There are still a couple of years left on his current contract with Manchester United but reports continuously link him with Real Madrid, stating that Pogba and his agent are plotting a move away from England.

The heart of the matter

Former United player Paul Ince claims that Pogba may not play for United next season.

Speaking in an interview, Ince said:

"The main culprit of that, I believe, is Paul Pogba. Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) needs to convince him that he’s going to build the team around him going forwards if he wants him to stay. Honestly, I don’t think Pogba will be at Old Trafford next season"

"It’s always hard when Real Madrid come knocking, but I’m not sure Pogba’s ever settled at United since he came back, and a move could be on the cards. It’s Ole’s job to do some convincing now, convince players like Pogba and David de Gea that they’re better off at Old Trafford."

What's next?

Manchester United will host Barcelona in the Quarter Finals of the Champions League.

