Manchester United Transfer News: Jadon Sancho 50/50 to join club

What's the story?

Following Manchester United's failure to qualify for the Champions League next season, Jadon Sancho is reportedly unsure whether he should join the club.

In case you didn't know...

Sancho is enjoying one of his best seasons and is currently regarded one of the best young footballers in the world. His exceptional season has seen him score 12 goals and provide 19 assists in all competitions for the German club.

The 19-year-old used to play for Manchester City's youth side before he moved to Germany in 2017. Alongside Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, Sancho is one of the few youngsters plying their trade in Germany..

The heart of the matter

Courtesy of his superb performances this season, many big clubs are now keen to sign the youngster. The Red Devils are no exception, as they're trying to lure him back to English football. However, with the lack of Champions League action next season, Sancho might be better off staying at Dortmund.

It has been reported by David Ornstein of the BBC that the player is 50/50 about moving back to play in England.

❤️ Koulibaly: 'They love him'



🎯 Wan-Bissaka: 'Very much on #MUFC's radar'



⚖️ Sancho: 'It's 50/50 for him to join'



🗣️ @bbcsport_david with some exclusive insight on #MUFC's transfer targets this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is surely going to spend quite a huge sum of money this summer to rebuild his squad. United have been a disappointment since his appointment as the team's permanent manager. After their dip in form, the Red Devils finished 6th in the Premier League and witnessed their Manchester neighbours retain the title.

What's next?

United are also aiming to buy reinforcements for various positions. There have been rumors surrounding the future of Paul Pogba and David de Gea, and it is believed that both of them could leave Old Trafford this summer. It will be an integra; transfer window for Solskjaer and if he can successfully bring in suitable players, United can challenge for top four next season.