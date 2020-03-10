Manchester United Transfer News: Jude Bellingham spotted at Carrington amidst big-money summer move

Jube Bellingham was reportedly spotted in Manchester United's training complex

According to Sky Sports, Birmingham City's Jude Bellingham has been spotted at Manchester United's Carrington training complex, as the Red Devils aim to complete a big-money move for him in the summer.

The 16-year-old, who is widely regarded as one of the best up and coming midfielders, is also attracting interest from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund but the Premier League side are believed to have stolen a march in recent weeks, as they aim to secure his signature before the end of the season.

BREAKING: Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham has been at Manchester United’s Carrington training ground as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempts to sign the 16-year-old this summer — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 9, 2020

Accompanied by his parents, the teenager was at the club's training ground on Monday after being given permission by Birmingham to speak to all interested parties. A tough-tackling box to box midfielder by trade, Bellingham has burst onto the scene this season and has chipped in with four goals and three assists across 32 appearances in all competitions.

By making his debut in August 2019, Bellingham became the youngest debutant in the history of the club and his rapid rise has seen his price tag elevate to a £35 million, a staggering fee for a 16-year-old.

While no decision has been made as things stand, Manchester United are reportedly frontrunners for his signature and it remains to be seen if the pip Dortmund to his signature, as they aim to add more steel and quality to their midfield.