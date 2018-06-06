Manchester United Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez is unhappy with Mourinho, €235 million defender duo eyed and more – June 6, 2018

Alexis Sanchez has all the right to be unhappy!

Sanchez is apparently angered by Mourinho

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. Isn’t it a great time to be a Manchester United fan now? Fred and Diogo Dalot’s deals have been completed today and there will be more to come in the coming days.

Everything points towards a great unit at the Old Trafford as the content up ahead gives updates on some Real Madrid players, an Atleti player, a Sevilla player, Fellaini and some more.

So without building more suspense, here’s what’s in the buzz about the Red Devils.

#5 Rivaldo backs Fred to succeed

Rivaldo has backed Fred to succeed at Manchester United

Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed Manchester United-bound Fred to be a great signing for the Red Devils but warned that it will take a while for him to adapt to the Premier League.

"He is a wonderful player," Rivaldo said.

"Like any other player when you move to a new country, he will need a little bit of time to adapt.

"But when you are a good player and a brilliant midfielder like he is, he is going to do well and he is going to be good for Manchester United and they will be good for him."

Meanwhile, Evening Standard believes that Manchester United are confident of landing Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld at Old Trafford, in a deal that could be worth north of £55 million.

Another defender that is on his way to the Theatre of Dreams is teenager Diogo Dalot of Porto. The youngster's signing has been confirmed as he claimed that he couldn’t turn down the chance of joining the Red Devils.

“Joining Manchester United is an unbelievable opportunity for me. I have grown up in Porto’s academy and I am so thankful for everything they have done for me.

“But the chance of coming to the biggest club in the world is something I just couldn’t turn down.

“I’m excited about working with Jose Mourinho and learning everything I can from such a successful coach. I am looking forward to playing alongside the fantastic players in the squad.”

In other news, Marouane Fellaini might be on his way out of Manchester United as Arsenal are eying to tie up the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer, according to the Mirror.