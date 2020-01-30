Manchester United Transfer News: Krzysztof Piątek loan deal collapses, Salomon Rondon favorite to be their new striker

Manchester United are trying very hard to secure a last-minute loan deal for a striker to help bolster their attacking options. The latest name to be linked with a January move to Old Trafford, is the former West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, according to The Times.

The report claims that Manchester United failed to sign the AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piątek this month, despite being very close to reaching an agreement. The Red Devils were keen to bring the Polish striker on an initial 18-month loan, with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2021.

However, the Serie A side wanted to sell Piatek this month and agreed a deal with the Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. According to The Times, Rondon has emerged a late target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Coronavirus has delayed the start of this year's Chinese Super League.

Manchester United are in dire need of a physical presence up top, and see Rondon as the ideal option. The Venezuelan striker has previously played for West Brom and Newcastle United, and is regarded as one of the most physical strikers to have featured in the Premier League.

United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskajer, also requested his club to find him a new striker last night as he continues to push for a top- four finish this season. Marcus Rashford's injury, coupled with Anthony Martial's inconsistent form, has seen the Old Trafford outfit struggle for goals in recent weeks.

Signing a striker is Manchester United's biggest priority at the moment after reaching an agreement for the transfer of Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese has already signed his contract and is expected to be unveiled as a new Manchester United player later tonight.

