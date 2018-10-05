×
Manchester United transfer news: LaLiga giants want €71 million United star, Neymar tries to take advantage of the mess at the Old Trafford and more – October 5, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.20K   //    05 Oct 2018, 19:57 IST

FC Dynamo Kyiv v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League
Lots to worry about for Mourinho

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Once again, it has been a day filled with the hottest stories surrounding the Red Devils.

So, without further ado, here are the best rumours about the most popular club in England!

#5 On Zidane to United

With each passing day, Mourinho’s job security just seems to be going down at the Old Trafford. It is not just their on the field performances but also how the Portuguese has managed things so far with the media.

His open criticism of his players in the media has somewhat turned the dressing room against him and United don’t seem like a team that can change things around with the former Inter boss at the helm.

As a result, Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the hot seat at the Old Trafford. However, his former France team-mate Christophe Dugarry has informed the media that the former Real Madrid manager won’t join Manchester United.

"Zizou won’t go to Manchester. I’m telling you, he won’t go to Manchester," Dugarry was quoted as saying.

There were reports of Zidane calling the Portuguese and speaking to him on the phone. However, Dugarry is of the opinion that there is no way Zidane would do such a thing because the relationship between the two isn’t great for something like this to happen.

“If he called Mourinho, I won’t eat one rat, I’ll eat two," he added.

"I don’t believe it for one second, because the relationship between Zidane and Mourinho has never been good. Never.

"So I don’t see why Zizou would call Mourinho to tell him he won’t take his job.

“Zizou is on holiday, Mourinho is sorting his situation out by himself."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool star Graeme Souness has stated that he wouldn’t have gone with Zidane if he was Manchester United and would rather hire Ryan Giggs to do the job.

“I wouldn't go with Zidane,” he added. “I don’t think they want another big one given a short space of time to get it right.

“If I was having a say, I would be looking at, sounds daft, Ryan Giggs.”

Souness is of the opinion that United need someone who will be given time with the club due to his connection and past relationship with Manchester United, which indicates as to why he wants Ryan Giggs to be appointed.

“Someone that will be given more time going forward to get it right. It doesn’t have to be a spending splurge again.

“It has to be someone this time around that will be given time because of his affection and his history with the football club.”

