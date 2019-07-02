Manchester United Transfer News: Leicester City name price for Harry Maguire

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

What's the story?

Leicester City has put a £90 million price tag for their on-demand and highly rated 26-year-old centre back, Harry Maguire.

In case you didn't know..

Manchester United and rivals Manchester City have been pursuing the 26-year-old central defender for quite a while now. Earlier in the day, reports had emerged that Manchester United had edged their city rivals for Maguire with a £70 million bid and almost instantly new reports emerged about the Foxes rejecting the bid from the Red Devils.

The defender, who still yet to rejoin the squad for preseason, had been given an extra week off following international commitments with the national team for the UEFA Nation's League.

Harry Maguire has been an ever-present figure in the heart of the Foxes defence since switching from Hull to join the King Power Stadium in 2017.

In his two seasons at Leicester City, Maguire has made over 70 appearances for the Foxes. The 26-year-old impressive performances for the Foxes saw him being selected to the final squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and finally to being the first team regular for Gareth Southgate's England side.

The heart of the matter

According to the English daily The Telegraph, Leicester City has reportedly put a £90 million price tag on their central defender Harry Maguire. The report comes following a £70 million bid rejected by the Foxes for the 26-year-old centre back.

Leicester City is reportedly adamant to not accept any offers below their valued price. The price tag will make Harry Maguire the most expensive defender of all time if any club decides to sign the 26-year-old England international.

What's next?

Harry Maguire will rejoin the squad for pre-season next week and the 26-year-old is expected to make a decision on his future after returning to training.