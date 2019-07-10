Manchester United Transfer News: Lindelof wanted by a 'big European club', says Hasan Cetinkaya

Victor Lindelöf - Manchester United

What is the story?

According to the central defender's agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, Victor Lindelof is in the radar of a top European Club. He, however, did not mention the name of the club.

In case you didn't know...

Last season, Manchester United was the only club that conceded 55 goals among the top nine teams in the Premier League.

However, keeping all statistics aside, there was one player who caught the eyes of several European teams with his fascinating performances. It was none other than United's 24-year-old central defender, Victor Lindelöf.

Lindelöf joined the Red Devils from Benfica in 2017 when Manchester United were under the management of Jose Mourinho.

Lindelof made 30 Premier League appearances last season for the Red Devils, scoring once against Burney. A consistent performer for the Red Devils, Lindelof is an integral part of Solskjaer's United team.

The Catalan giants failed to sign Matthijs de ligt and are in the transfer market for a quality centre-back.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Lindelöf's agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, made some spicy comments regarding his client's future at his current club. He said to the reporters:

“Lindelof is in the orbit of a great European club but leaving United depends on the English club."

He, however, did not mention the name of the club. The report has also claimed that Barcelona are in the hunt for a suitable centre-back and could go for the Swedish international this summer. However, as per his agent's comments, it is Manchester United who will decide whether the player is going to leave the club or not.

What's next?

However, Victor Lindelöf is currently with Manchester United squad in Australia where they will play their first pre-season match against Perth Glory on 13th July.