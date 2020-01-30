Manchester United Transfer News: Loan deal for Odion Ighalo unlikely to happen this month

Nigeria v Iceland: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Manchester United are working very hard to secure the signing of a striker before the end of January transfer window. Any deal is likely to be a short-term fix with the incoming forward signing until the end of this season, reports The Athletic.

One name which has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the last 48 hours is former Watford captain, Odion Ighalo. However, David Ornstein believes this deal is very unlikely to happen given how late the Red Devils have opened negotiations.

Speaking on The Orenstein and Chapman Podcast, the reliable journalist revealed that Manchester United's move for Odion Ighalo is hanging by the thread, as there are only two days left in the January transfer window.

Ighalo is currently playing for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League, which has been delayed because of the Coronavirus. The Nigerian striker is reportedly flying to Europe today in hope of signing for a new club.

Odion Ighalo is a boyhood Manchester United fan

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

This is not the first time when Odion Ighalo has been linked with a January move to Old Trafford. Back in 2016, the then Watford captain was courted by the Red Devils, which had made the striker very happy. When asked about the possibility of playing for his favorite team, Ighalo said:

"There has been speculation from Spain and Italy but I've played there and now want to play in England. I don't think I will be moving but I'm not sure I'd say no if United called.

"They were my team growing up. I loved watching Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke on TV. They were my idols and playing at Old Trafford has always been a dream."

Solskjaer demands a striker signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his team beat Manchester City 1-0 in second leg of the League Cup semi-final, but could not over turn the first leg 3-1 deficit. Solskjaer was adamant in his press conference last night about the need to recruit a striker who is willing to put his body on the line to score goals, quoted saying:

“We need more goalscorers, more goals, someone who wants to break their nose or toe to score. It doesn’t always have to be nice goals. I need to challenge them more.”

