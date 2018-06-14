Manchester United transfer news: Lopetegui’s sacking brings early good news, Man Utd invited to sign €45 million star and more – June 14, 2018

Manutd given an offer they can't refuse.

Even Mourinho could be shocked with Real's offer

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. There are a lot of stories up ahead regarding the Red Devils as Jose Mourinho is already gearing up for next season.

Summarising the content up ahead, there is some movement with Real Madrid following the early arrival of Julen Lopetegui. Spoiler alert: there is both good and bad news here.

Meanwhile, there are two updates on Anthony Martial, something on Alex Sandro, Joao Cancelo and a German star. So without further ado – let’s begin!

#5 Anthony Martial wants to leave

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial apparently wants to leave the club, according to his very own agent, Philippe Lamboley.

The Frenchman has apparently failed to reach an agreement with them and this is why Lamboley believes that his client wants to leave the club as he doesn’t feel like they want to keep him.

Lamboley said: "We have not reached an agreement for several months."

"After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United," Lamboley told RMC Sport.

"There are lots of factors, and right now it's too early to talk about them.

"I think that when United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations, then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad. That's why this decision has come - it's a well thought out decision.

"Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come."

There is, however, another report from Sky, which claims that the former Monaco star is still in the plans of the Red Devils and they are not keen on selling him.

Spurs are said to be interested in the player and actually tried to sign him before he sealed a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

All of this could just be a ploy for Manchester United to speed up a new and improved deal for him.