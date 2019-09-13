Manchester United Transfer News: Maddison, Sancho tops Solskjaer wishlist for January transfer window

James Maddison.

What's the news

According to the Standard, Leicester City playmaker James Maddison and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho are high on the list of possible January signings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United made a bright start to the new Premier League campaign with a thumping victory over Chelsea in their opening match of the season at home. But the Red Devils have then found it difficult to maintain their momentum after disappointing draws against Wolves and Southampton and a shocking loss at home against Crystal Palace.

On the contrary, the English duo of Maddison and Sancho have started their respective campaigns in brilliant fashion.

The Leicester City playmaker has been one of the stars for the Foxes with two assists in his opening four fixtures while Sancho has already racked up two goals and three assists in the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho.

The heart of the matter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at adding English star duo of James Maddison and Jadon Sancho during the January transfer window with the Manchester side looking to add much needed quality to their weak midfield.

The Red Devils are looking to continue to their trend of recruiitng home-grown young British talents to their squad after adding Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Harry Maguire during the summer.

Solskjaer is also reportedly looking at West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff as possible targets with the Norweign look to improve his midfield and attack after the departure of Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku after taking over the club.

Maddison is on Solskjaer’s watchlist as he prepares to strengthen midfield and attack in the upcoming windows #MUFC https://t.co/w2Vb33Xgel — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) September 12, 2019

What's next

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will get a closer look at his rumoured target on Saturday when his Manchester United side host Leicester City at Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka.