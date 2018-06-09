Manchester United transfer news: Madrid set huge asking price for Bale, United face De Gea headache and more – June 9, 2018

Hello and welcome the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! As you may have inferred already, this is a huge day in the rumour office for the Red Devils. There are big updates on Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, De Gea and some more players.

Manchester United are going to have a roller-coaster of a transfer window - and I will try to ensure that you don't miss it! So without further ado, let's begin!

#5 Arnie speaks and so does Castles

Marko Arnautovic’s link to Manchester United just doesn’t seem to fade. After initially being dismissed as a product of the silly season, the story kept on building up – and now, Arnautovic himself had to speak about it.

Speaking to Sky Sports , the Austrian tried to calm down the rumours touting him to make a move to Manchester United: ‘I am happy with my job. Whatever happens will happen. I’ve not heard anything.

‘Even three weeks ago I haven’t heard anything. That’s why I cannot say anything about it. The only thing that bothers me is that I am in good health and that I am able to play football.

‘I have a contract at West Ham – that’s all we have to talk about.’

Meanwhile, Gareth Bale’s touted move to Manchester United may happen after all. After initially suggesting that he would like to play more minutes and will speak to his agent before deciding his future, news outlets had started linking him with a move to the Old Trafford.

Last year, too, Jose Mourinho was interested in him but nothing panned out. This time, however, Duncan Castles claims that United’s interest is genuine and they would make a move should Bale reciprocate the feelings.

“Man United are definitely interested,” Castles was quoted by Sports Review.

“If Real Madrid say yes to it, which they are likely to, and Bale says yes to it, which is undecided, Man United will need to redraw their transfer plans.

“They didn’t plan to sign an attacking player of his status.”

Bale scored two goals in the final of the Champions League to give Madrid their 13th title in the Champions League.