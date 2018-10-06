Manchester United transfer news: Madrid want Jose Mourinho as Lopetegui replacement and more – October 6, 2018

Mourinho could be sacked

If reports are to be believed, then today could be the last day of Jose Mourinho as the manager of Manchester United.



#5 Lorenzo Pellegrini

Over the course of the summer, Manchester United were linked with a number of players. One of them was Lorenzo Pellegrini. The Roma star is now once again being touted to move to the Old Trafford in the winter but Shaka Hislop doesn’t him want him to.

The problems at the Old Trafford are becoming apparent as days pass by. There are reports of Mourinho being sacked after the game against Newcastle. Even if he isn’t, the Portuguese seems to have lost the dressing room.

It is for this reason that the former West Ham shot-stopper is of the opinion Pellegrini shouldn’t move at this time. The uncertainty surrounding the future of Jose Mourinho means that it would be wise of Pellegrini to not move in the winter.

“Maybe (they would trust him to sign players),” Hislop was quoted as saying. “They continue to say they are backing Jose Mourinho.

“I know that Roma are trying to get Pellegrini to renew his contract.

“At the same time, despite the board’s continued faith, or seeming faith, in Jose Mourinho, I just feel that there’s too much going on behind the scenes there.

“If you’re a player like Pellegrini, who will continue to attract attention from other clubs, why United? Why right now?”

Speaking of Anthony Martial and his potential departure, Hislop claimed that he thought the former Monaco starlet would leave in the summer. However, the doubts surrounding Mourinho’s own future at the club might have made Martial opt for waiting out another season before making a final decision.

“I thought he would have left this summer,” Hislop said when asked if the Frenchman should leave.

“I’m going to put this down as a miss because I think everybody’s playing chicken as to who leaves first. Is it going to be player or manager?

"So I’m going to say a miss for right now because given the continued speculation around Jose Mourinho’s own future, maybe Martial thinks just sitting tight might be his best bet for now.”

