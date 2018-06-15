Manchester United transfer news: Man United to beat PSG for Ronaldo, Lopetegui does the Red Devils a favour and more – June 15, 2018

Is the prodigal son returning?

#5 The mixed bag

After the revelation by Anthony Martial’s agent about the Frenchman wanting to leave the club for not being able to agree on a new contract with him, there have been rumours linking him to the club that have been interested in him for a while now: Tottenham Hotspur.

And now, former West Ham star Shaka Hislop has stated that while he sees Anthony Martial fitting into the team at the White Hart Lane, Spurs need an out-and-out winger.

“He is the type of player Pochettino have signed. But Spurs have a surplus of that type of midfielder,” Hislop said.

“There are other issues. I can see him fit in. Maybe they need an out and out wide man.”

Meanwhile, Jerome Boateng has drawn interest from Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus, who are likely to let Mehdi Benatia go and sign the German as a replacement, according to Calcio Mercato.

Finally, Manchester United’s talented young goalkeeper Dean Henderson has signed a new contract with Manchester United. The youngster was previously linked with a move out of the club, but it seems as though Mourinho has convinced him to stay.

After signing the contract, Henderson expressed his delight at being able to sign a deal with the “biggest club in the world” after having a great season at Shrewsbury as their first-choice goalkeeper.

"I'm really delighted," Henderson said. "Coming off the back of last season and playing games at Shrewsbury and having a good season there, to return to the biggest club in the world and put pen-to-paper again is a great achievement for me and my family. It's another dream come true.”