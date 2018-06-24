Manchester United transfer news: Offer made for Toni Kroos, Martial plus £86 million for teenager and more - June 24, 2018

This is what we call going ALL OUT in the transfer market!

Germany's World Cup saviour

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! If there is any song that could be associated with the Red Devils’ transfer market rumour mill, it should be Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train.

The Old Trafford outfit are always linked to the best players in the world and for the most extravagantly touted amounts. It is like riding on a crazy train with no end. So, as Osbourne says: ALL ABOOOOOOOARD!

#5 Bale and Foster

The most pleasant thing about summer transfer window is the overdrawn transfer sagas and the limitless subtle sadism embedded in it. Oh wait, that is actually the worst part about the transfer market.

Ever since Gareth Bale admitted that he needs to play more football – be it at Real Madrid or some other club – the Welshman has been incessantly linked with a move back to the Premier League with his former club Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United interested in him.

On top of that, Real Madrid have had a managerial change as Zinedine Zidane quit the club after winning his third consecutive Champions League title with the Galacticos.

With the arrival of Julen Lopetegui as his replacement, Bale is now going to be coached by someone who prefers tactically intelligent players – at least that is what Sky Sports’ Rik Sharma believes.

“Bale will be one of the losers,” Sharma said. “Ultimately, with Spain, he (Lopetegui) has always opted for more tactically intelligent than gifted players. The winners will be Isco and Asensio. He has made Isco the key player in the Spain team. It wouldn’t make any sense for him not to do that at Real Madrid. It will be an easy win for the new manager.”

Meanwhile, despite the fact that they already have David De Gea and the highly talented Dean Henderson, who has been loaned out of the club to gain valuable experience, Manchester United are eying West Brom’s Ben Foster as a possible second-choice goalkeeper for next season.

They, however, are set to fail in his pursuit since the shotstopper wants to play every week – something that he won’t be able to do at the Old Trafford – according to The Sun.