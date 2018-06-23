Manchester United transfer news: Man Utd offer €275 million plus Martial for superstar, Alderweireld deal relies on Real Madrid, and more – June 23, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Manchester United seem to have no end to their transfer market pursuits as they are relentless in their chase to be the best and beat Manchester City to the crown.

Today is another roundup day of the Red Devils being linked to some of the finest players in the world and for astronomical deals, as you may have inferred already from the headline.

So without any further ado, lets dive into the world of madness brought to us by Manchester United.

#5 Kovacic

While Rafa Benitez might have been one of the worst managers in the history of Madrid, he did leave a great mark behind at the club in the form of Mateo Kovacic. The Croat was signed by the Spanish manager during his first and only ever summer transfer window as the manager of Real Madrid and he has been at the club ever since.

The former Inter man has always been a calm and composed player who had no qualms about anything during his time in Spain. Even last summer, he had a lot of offers from other clubs but refused to listen to them in order to stay with Real Madrid.

He must have felt that he made the right choice as he was the starter for Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. But a subsequent injury cost him a lot of playing time down the line, which is why he now revealed that he would like to leave Real Madrid in order to gain more playing time, with clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on alert.

"I want to play more and the best thing is for me to leave Madrid," the Croatian midfielder told Spanish publication Marca.

"I love football and being on the grass, I want the opportunity to be a starter on another team, if I do not play i am not happy."

Last December, Real Madrid’s managing director Jose Angel Sanchez stated that the club would “never” sell the player because the future of Real Madrid “relies” on the Croat genius.