Manchester United transfer news: Man Utd want to sign star worth €700 million, Real Madrid want £90 million forward for Ronaldo and more - June 20, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Today has been a rather slow day for the Red Devils as they comparatively have much fewer stories than they usually do.

Summarising the content cup ahead, there is an update on the signing of Fred, a Real Madrid signing that gives news on Cristiano Ronaldo, a bit about Gareth Bale, Jerome Boateng, Cristiano Ronaldo himself and another Real Madrid player.

#5 Fred and Mbappe

Manchester United had announced ahead of the World Cup that the club had reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk over the signature of Brazilian midfielder Fred.

Personal agreement with the player was yet to be reached, which is why the official announcement of completing his signing hasn’t come out yet. However, it seems as the two parties might have finally come to conclusion as the signing of Fred is expected to be announced tomorrow.

According to Sky Sports sources, the announcement of Fred as a Manchester United player is expected to be done on Thursday – which is tomorrow – as Mourinho gears up for next season.

Manchester United have been lacking a presence in midfield like Michael Carrick and while the Brazilian is not exactly a like-for-like replacement for the Englishman, his menacing presence in the middle of the pitch is always a difficult aspect for opponents to get over.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have already made plans for Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. The former Manchester United star was linked to a move back to the Old Trafford but it now seems that Paris Saint-Germain are going to be the ones that end up signing the Portugal captain.

The reason? Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman, who shook the football world with his storming presence in 2017 for Monaco, is now on the agenda of Real Madrid. According to Don Balon, PSG wants Cristiano Ronaldo and while they might not be interested in letting go of Neymar, they are willing to let Mbappe go to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are said to be fed up with the Portuguese’s constant demands and are willing to let him go. He is also being linked with a move to Man United (more on that later).