Manchester United transfer news: Man Utd will need to spend over €500 million for midfield genius, Ronaldo’s price tag revealed, and more – June 29, 2018

Man United will need to spend big

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Today is an off-day at the World Cup as the group stages of the tournament have been concluded and teams are now preparing for the round of 16.

As a result, the transfer market rumour mill has flared up – it is actually always flared up, regardless of whether there are World Cup matches or not – as Manchester United is on fire in the rumour windmill.

Summarising what lies up ahead, Nemanja Matic has given his seal of approval on the signing of Fred, a bit of bad news about Heung-Min Son, an update on Martial, the chase for Belgian duo, a bit on Willian, the battle for Kovacic and the want for his Real Madrid team-mates.

And so without further ado – let’s begin!

#5 Matic and Son

Manchester United have already strengthened their midfield with the acquisition of Fred and are likely to make more signings before the summer window slams shut. The former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder is likely to pair up with Nemanja Matic at the heart of the midfield – and the Serb has already given glaring remarks about the Brazilian.

The duo spoke to each other after Serbia clashed with Brazil in their final group game. And Matic believes that that the former Shakhtar midfielder will not only be a great addition to the squad but could form an excellent partnership with him.

“I spoke to him after the game, he is a great player, he will bring quality to our team.

“We will see. I think we’ll understand each other very well.”

Meanwhile, the Red Devils had earlier been touted for a move for Heung-Min Son but now it seems as though the Old Trafford outfit could lose out on the superstar who has not only been incredible for Tottenham Hotspur but also has been a star for his country South Korea at the World Cup.

According to BetStars spokesperson Ian Marmion, Son is favourite to join Liverpool instead of Manchester United.

“The 25-year-old showed some impressive form for Tottenham last season, however it is Liverpool who have emerged as the 11/8 favourites to prize the South Korean away from their Premier League rivals,” he said.

“Manchester United may also look to move for the forward should he become available for transfer, and we have the Red Devils priced at 3/1.”