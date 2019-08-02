×
Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United agree a fee with Leicester City for Harry Maguire

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
36   //    02 Aug 2019, 21:08 IST

Stoke City v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly
Stoke City v Leicester City - Pre-Season Friendly

What's the news

Manchester United have finally agreed a fee to with Leicester City for the transfer of England international, Harry Maguire.

In case you didn't know

Harry Maguire's transfer to Manchester United has been one of the most talked-about transfer sagas in the Premier League this window. The England international had earlier been linked with a move to the Premier League giants last summer with Mourinho then eager to sign the central defender.

Maguire's rise has been meteoric over the past couple of seasons. The 26-year-old started his footballing career with Sheffield United in 2011 and spent most of his career with the Blades in the third tier of English football before moving to Hull City in 2014.

The England international made his Premier League debut in his first season with the Tigers but had to spend the second half on loan to Wigan Athletic after failing to get into the first team.

In his second season, Maguire helped the Tigers back into the Premier League but failed to ensure Premier League status the following season, after suffering relegation with Hull.

The 26-year-old's impressive performance for Hull was quickly noticed by Leicester as they signed the central defender in 2017. At the King Power Stadium, Maguire became one of the most reliable defenders in the league and he made his international debut for the Three Lions, later representing them at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

In two seasons at Leicester, Maguire made 76 appearances and scored 5 times, across all competitions.

The heart of the matter

According to various sources, Manchester United have finally agreed a fee with Leicester City for the transfer of Harry Maguire. The defender will join the Red Devils for a reported world-record fee of £85 million.

The England international is now set to travel to Manchester for his medical after having agreed personal terms with Red Devils. The 26-year-old will become the world's most expensive defender once the transfer is made official by the clubs.

What's next?

It is going to be a busy last week of the summer transfer window for Manchester United with the Red Devils looking to seal a deal to sign Paulo Dybala and Bruno Fernandes before the transfer window closes on the 8th of August.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Ole Gunnar Solskjær Ed Woodward Manchester United Transfer News
