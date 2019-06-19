×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United step up their interest in Max Aarons

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
257   //    19 Jun 2019, 18:44 IST

Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship
Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers - Sky Bet Championship

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Norwich City right-back Max Aarons. The Red Devils see him as an alternative to Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In case you didn't know...

Max Aarons impressed everyone with his performances with Norwich City last season, helping the Canaries lift the EFL Championship. As such, the Canaries will be returning to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season. The 19-year-old was named in the Championship Team of the Season and awarded the EFL Young Player of the Season.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have stepped up their interest in the Norwich City player. Aarons has been seen as an alternative to Wan-Bissaka. United are in the market for a right-back and have identified the Crystal Palace player as their number one target.

However, the Red Devils are struggling to agree a deal with Crystal Palace for the 21-year-old right-back. This made Manchester United look elsewhere for alternatives and the 19-year-old seems to be on their shortlist.

At the same time, the Red Devils have changed their recruitment policy this summer and are targeting young and hungry players instead of signing well-known ones. Aarons certainly fits the bill. He will certainly be a cheaper alternative to Wan-Bissaka, who will cost Manchester United £50 million or more.

What's next?

Manchester United have started to look for alternative players to Wan-Bissaka. It is also reported that the Red Devils have made contact with Napoli for right-back Elseid Hysaj and now, they have stepped up their pursuit for Max Aarons.

Now, this could be the case of Manchester United trying to force Crystal Palace to reduce their demands for Wan-Bissaka or they may be preparing for bids for other players.



Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Norwich City Football Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
10 best football terrace chants
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer news: The Red Devils to target Norwich City defender if Wan-Bissaka bid fails
RELATED STORY
Max Aarons and Jamal Lewis: Norwich's homegrown fullbacks taking the Championship by storm
RELATED STORY
Five of the worst strikers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Reminiscing Luis Suarez's top five games in a Liverpool Jersey
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: Red Devils still keen on Newcastle's Sean Longstaff 
RELATED STORY
3 players from newly promoted teams who can light up Premier League 2019/20
RELATED STORY
5 Championship youngsters who could be Premier League quality
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils no longer interested in signing Gareth Bale
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in race for Real Madrid superstar, Solskjaer confirms transfer plans, and more, Manchester United Transfer News - 9th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us