Manchester United Transfer News: Manchester United step up their interest in Max Aarons

What's the story?

According to reports, Manchester United are stepping up their interest in Norwich City right-back Max Aarons. The Red Devils see him as an alternative to Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In case you didn't know...

Max Aarons impressed everyone with his performances with Norwich City last season, helping the Canaries lift the EFL Championship. As such, the Canaries will be returning to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season. The 19-year-old was named in the Championship Team of the Season and awarded the EFL Young Player of the Season.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have stepped up their interest in the Norwich City player. Aarons has been seen as an alternative to Wan-Bissaka. United are in the market for a right-back and have identified the Crystal Palace player as their number one target.

However, the Red Devils are struggling to agree a deal with Crystal Palace for the 21-year-old right-back. This made Manchester United look elsewhere for alternatives and the 19-year-old seems to be on their shortlist.

At the same time, the Red Devils have changed their recruitment policy this summer and are targeting young and hungry players instead of signing well-known ones. Aarons certainly fits the bill. He will certainly be a cheaper alternative to Wan-Bissaka, who will cost Manchester United £50 million or more.

What's next?

Manchester United have started to look for alternative players to Wan-Bissaka. It is also reported that the Red Devils have made contact with Napoli for right-back Elseid Hysaj and now, they have stepped up their pursuit for Max Aarons.

Now, this could be the case of Manchester United trying to force Crystal Palace to reduce their demands for Wan-Bissaka or they may be preparing for bids for other players.