"I had a period like that in my football career at Manchester United" - Gary Neville claims he would 'hate' to see Barcelona linked star leave the Red Devils

Manchester United legend Gary Neville spoke about Marcus Rashford and revealed that he does not want the player to leave Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford is going through one of the toughest spells of his career and has been out of form for quite some time now. This has caused some Manchester United fans to turn on him and rumors regarding the player moving away from the club have started surfacing.

Gary Neville decided to have his say on this matter. He told Sky Sports:

“I get the fact he's not playing at the moment; his form is poor. He's drained of confidence. No one knows what's happened to him. He looks completely uncomfortable and unhappy on the pitch. When he came on against Atletico Madrid, again, he just looked like there was nothing there.”

“He needs to get to the end of this season. He needs to regroup, reset and probably just, you know, I had a period like that in my football career at Manchester United. In 2000 I had to get to the summer and re-evaluate. Maybe I wasn't under as much scrutiny at the time. But I do feel like Marcus Rashford needs to just go away this summer. Four weeks where he reassesses himself, reassesses what he wants in life, who he wants around him.”

Barcelona among the favorites to sign struggling Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United

“He needs to reassess what's important to him and get back to doing what he was doing before, which is playing football really well with that freedom. He's not playing with freedom at this moment in time. I'd hate to think that an academy player at the age of nine, that's got great talent, would leave just after his first bad period, even though it's probably been 12 to 18 months now.”

Marcus Rashford is not short on options when it comes to leaving the club. It has been reported that a number of European giants are interested in luring the United star away from the club. La Liga side Barcelona are among the favorites to sign Rashford if he were to leave the club.

Marcus Rashford, however, is still determined to turn things around at the club and is hoping to stay at the club. Gary Neville has also urged the star not to think about leaving the club as of now and wait for the current season to end.

Considering everything the player has done for the club in the past, he certainly does deserve a chance to prove himself once again. If, however, Rashford decides to leave the club, it will be interesting to see which club he ends up joining.

