Manchester United Transfer News: Matteo Darmian set for a move to Parma

Matteo Darmian is set to leave Manchester United after four seasons with the club

What's the news?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Matteo Darmian is set for a move to Parma as the Italian club have reportedly agreed a deal worth €1.5m with Manchester United. The Italian is set for his medical with the Gialloblu tomorrow.

In case you missed it...

Matteo Darmian was signed in the summer of 2015 under the stewardship of Louis van Gaal. The versatile full-back enjoyed a terrific start to his career at Old Trafford and won the player of the month award in his first month as a Manchester United player.

Unfortunately, the Italian never reached the heights despite the promise he displayed during his early days in England. Eventually, Antonio Valencia overtook him in the right-back pecking order, reducing the Italian to a bit-part role.

However, the 29-year-old played a crucial role in United's successes in the Europa League, the League Cup and the FA Cup victories.

Darmian's last game for Manchester United came against rivals, Manchester City in the Premier League towards the end of last season.

The heart of the matter

Amid interest from a host of teams including Valencia, Parma seem to have finally agreed a €1.5m transfer fee with Manchester United for the services of Matteo Darmian. The former Torino defender will travel to Italy for his medical.

As reports suggest, Parma will offer a three-year contract to Matteo Darmian, which could include an option to trigger the clause for the third year.

What's next?

Darmian could be the fourth Manchester United player to join Serie A this summer, following Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, and Chris Smalling.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will travel to the south coast to face Southampton at St. Mary's in the Premier League on Saturday.