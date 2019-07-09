Manchester United Transfer News: Mino Raiola gives update on Paul Pogba's situation at the club

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 324 // 09 Jul 2019, 15:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba has his heart set on a move to Real Madrid

What's the story?

Mino Raiola has revealed that Manchester United know exactly what Paul Pogba wants, in another clear indication that the Frenchman is looking for a move away from the club.

Raiola revealed that he hopes a satisfying solution can be reached between all parties involved as Real Madrid position themselves to secure Pogba's services.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba has been subject to interest from Real Madrid, as the record European champions look to carry on their spending spree after a disappointing season by their standards.

Pogba's willingness to leave comes as no surprise to Manchester United as according to widespread reports, the club have known for a while now about his intentions. Raiola said,

“The player [Pogba] has done nothing wrong, he has been respectful and professional in every way and always. It is a shame other people only like to criticize without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this."

The Frenchman has never hid his admiration for Zinadine Zidane, saying multiple times that the legendary midfielder is one of his sporting idols and a chance to play under his tutelage might be too hard to turn down.

The heart of the matter

Raiola confirmed his clients desire to leave the club, adding that they're working to find a satisfying solution for all parties.

“Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties.”

Pogba has linked up with the rest of the squad as they've begun preparations for the forthcoming season but it remains to be seen where his future lies, with Real Madrid still firmly in the running to secure his signature.

Advertisement

What's next?

Although Pogba is a priority for Real Madrid at the moment, the Madrid club have informed the Frenchman and his agent to bide their time and not agitate the a move away from the club that made him.

Florentino Perez is known for maintaining good relationships with clubs across the world and according to recent reports, Real Madrid want to acquire Pogba's services in an amicable manner and Raiola's comments seem to reflect the situation perfectly.