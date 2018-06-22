Manchester United transfer news: Mourinho willing to swap Pogba for midfielder with €125 million release clause and more - June 22, 2018

Get yourself up to date here!

Mourinho and Pogba may not have the best of relations

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! We may be going through some quiet days in the rumour mill for Manchester United but even then, there are more than five stories related to the Red Devils.

That is the power of the Old Trafford outfit as they are hell bent to get one over Manchester City next season – which is why they will need some new great signings to accomplish it.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Fred speaks about United move

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk. The Brazil international was long-linked to the Red Devils and his move was finally made official yesterday.

After signing for the Theatre of Dreams, the midfielder spoke of his joy at being able to represent a club that holds such a magnitude in the world of football. The Brazilian revealed that he is excited to play for the club that means only greatness.

In his first interview since the transfer, Fred had this to say to Manutd.com: “I’m really happy,” he said. “I’m so happy to be here and to have the opportunity to play for this club. It’s a huge club with great history and it’s a real honour to perform for United. I’m just so happy to have completed the transfer and now look forward to playing for the club.

“Manchester United, as I say, is a huge club. When I was young, it was a name I used to hear and it was a name I used to see on computer games and I used to play with the team. For me, Manchester United means greatness.”

Meanwhile, Sami Khedira has been linked with a move to the Premier League with archrivals Manchester United and Liverpool credited with an interest for the midfielder.

He, however, gave an update about his future, stating that he is content with life in Turin.

“I am happy at Juventus”, he said.

“We signed Emre Can and I know him very well. I think he will be a great addition for Juve. He will settle in well, I am sure about that.”