Manchester United transfer news: Neymar’s gift does Man Utd a huge favour, United ready to pay Madrid star’s release clause, and more – June 28, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Be it summer, winter, spring or autumn, Manchester United rumours are always there to entertain us.

It is a tree that keeps giving fruits regardless of the season, which is why even during the time of World Cup, a plethora of stories surrounding the Red Devils circulate in the media.

So, without further ado, we shall begin since the Theatre of Dreams has weaved a lot of stories today!

#5 Milinkovic-Savic and Martial

One of the players that Manchester United have been heavily linked with is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian had a decent outing at the World Cup but couldn’t inspire his team to progress to the round of 16 as Serbia crashed out after losing to Brazil.

And now, as he headed home, he was asked about his future and a potential transfer away from Lazio. In response, he stated that all he needs now is rest and that he would be happy to stay at Lazio because he is content there.

"I need a little bit of rest now,” he said.

“I’ll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I'm content there and I have a contract.”

However, he also added a “we’ll see” about whether he could leave the club.

"I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven't thought about it yet. First, I'll rest for a bit, then we'll see."

Meanwhile, Juventus have stepped off the gas in their pursuit of Anthony Martial as the Frenchman could become a free agent next summer as his contract ends in 2019 – but it also has an extension clause of a year – after which Juventus could sign him for free, says Transfer Market Web.

This is the same trick that Juventus played on Liverpool after the Reds were reluctant to sell Emre Can last year, even though Juventus offered €35 million for him. This summer however, Can finally completed his free transfer to Turin.

This is exactly what Tuttosport are reporting as they claim that Juventus could sign Martial next year on a free. Right now, they are happy with Gonzalo Higuain, which is something that gives them the privilege to wait till next year.