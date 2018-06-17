Manchester United transfer news: Neymar to Man United, star with €500m release clause wanted by Mourinho and more – June 17, 2018

Neymar appears to be back on United's radar

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! As usual, it is a heavy day in the office for the Red Devils with some major updates on Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

#5 Alderweireld and Martial

According to reputed journalist Duncan Castles, Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld's agent is trying to find a club for his client. He also added that while he is on United's shortlist of potential acquisitions this summer, he doesn't top it because of Spurs' high asking price as well as his wage demands.

"Alderweireld's agent has been working hard to find him another club," he said.

"He's on the recruitment list for Manchester United but I understand he's not top of that recruitment list at centre-back - partly because of the price, partly because of the wages involved."

He further stated that the Belgian doesn’t have any offers from elsewhere, which is why he is considering the possibility of staying in north London for another season. The rumoured price that Spurs want for him is £75million.

"At present I think he's in quite a difficult situation because he doesn't have a firm offer from Manchester United and doesn't have a firm offer anywhere else. From what I understand, he might have to stay for another season or accept lesser terms than he was expecting elsewhere. I think the asking price for Alderweireld has been £75m - which is essentially the price Southampton secured for Virgil van Dijk."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth revealed some of his own tidbits on Anthony Martial. According to him, the talented Frenchman is perhaps not even a second choice option in Mourinho's preferred formation as his competitors Alexis Sánchez and Marcus Rashford are both left-sided players - which is where Martial also plays.

As a result, he is keen to move away from the club. "It seems to me there's quite an imbalance, and that Martial is not even second in that pecking order," he said.

"Hence why there's unhappiness, and if I'm being cynical as well his agent has been very vocal. He's said they've been in contract negotiations for eight months and there are five other clubs interested. It all really depends on whether Jose sees him as a regular first-teamer next season or not."