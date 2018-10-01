Messi wants Barcelona star replaced by Pogba and other Manchester United transfer news: 1 October 2018

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! As the title suggests, today is one of those days where crazy transfer stories are the norm. Also, it seems as though Jose Mourinho might not last very long at the Old Trafford.

So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Rio Ferdinand calls for decisions to be made

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has called for his former team to take some big decisions after their 3-1 defeat to West Ham. Jose Mourinho is under tremendous pressure right now as his team lie at number 10 after 7 round of games and with only 10 points to their name.

There are talks about the former Chelsea manager being relieved of his duties and while Ferdinand doesn’t make any such claim explicitly, he does believe that the time is high for the people in power to make “big decisions.”

“I think there are some big decisions to be made at Manchester United now,” he was quoted as saying.

He also believes that there should be a discussion about the targets that the club wants to achieve as there is no unity within the team right now and no sense of where they are heading.

“I think from the hierarchy, from the people who run the club, the likes of Ed Woodward, I’m sure there are going to be conversations at that level about where they go from here.

“At the moment there doesn’t seem to be that togetherness within that changing room.”

He then further stated there is an apparent lack of backing for the manager as the players look on a completely different wavelength to the manager right now, something that Ferdinand believes cannot continue or else the club face a real risk of having a nightmare season.

“Players maybe on one side of the dressing room and Mourinho and his staff on the other.

“It can’t be like that. If that continues, it will be one of the worst seasons in the history of the club.”

Finally, he added that someone has got to go and the decision has to be made ruthlessly.

“So someone’s got to make a decision right now, bang - this is what happens.

“It’s either someone goes, something has got to give.”

