Manchester United transfer news: Paul Pogba linked to Premier League rivals, Mourinho already eying return to former club and more – October 2, 2018

A frosty relationship

#5 Mourinho wants the sack

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is walking around with a cloud of uncertainty over his head as the Red Devils are going through a bad patch from which there seems to be only one way out.

And according to former Chelsea striker and current pundit Chris Sutton, it feels as though the former Real Madrid is asking for the sack. When asked whether Mourinho’s methods of criticizing his own players in the press is creating divisions, he stated that it probably does.

“Yeah, I think it would. Why is he carrying it on today after a dreadful weekend with the club in turmoil and then to come out today and guess what? More uncertainty,” Chris Sutton believes.

He then added that the former Inter’s boss’ actions are just increasing the severity of the storm that has been brewed at the club. As a result, Sutton believes that the former Porto manager should go and that his provocative media press conferences are just his way of asking to be sacked.

“Adding fuel to the fire and everybody’s reading into it. It’s time for Mourinho to go and when I said does he want the sack, I suspect that he does in many respects because he’s an intelligent guy, why would he want to keep carrying it on, and on and on by coming out and being provocative which is what it is.”

Meanwhile, Ray Parlour believes that Mourinho’s strategy of criticising his players in the press isn’t right and that the fans are getting sick of the Portuguese’s ways of handling his own players.

“The manager’s had a go at the players in the press, which I don’t agree with - you can have a go at players but you do it in a dressing room area. The players are now coming and having a go back. It’s so negative and I’m sure Manchester United fans are sick of it.”

