Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba's move to Barcelona has been blocked by the Red Devils

Sourav Mahanty
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
295   //    09 Aug 2018, 03:38 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Paul Pogba has been looking for a way out of Manchester all summer.

What's the rumour?

It is no secret that Paul Pogba does not like being shackled in his midfield role at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho. It has been rumoured that the French World Cup winner had instructed his agent, Mino Raiola, to broker a €100 million deal to FC Barcelona this summer.

But new reports suggest that the Red Devils' board will block all transfer advances from the Catalan giants for Pogba. According to Bleacher Report, Barcelona had already submitted a mammoth €50 million plus Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes but it was swiftly rejected.

In case you didn't know...

Despite having a rocky relationship with the Frenchman, Jose Mourinho is still said to be a huge admirer of Pogba's talent and does not want him to leave the club this summer at any cost.


Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League
Pogba does not have a great relationship with his Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho.

But Pogba has grown tired of the defensive tactics that Mourinho has employed for the past two seasons. And after tasting World Cup success this year in Russia, Pogba is especially keen to move away from and reignite his career in Barcelona after stagnating in Manchester for the past two years.

The heart of the matter

Transfer guru, Gianluca Di Marzio, has claimed that Barcelona are keen to add Pogba to their squad after seeing eternal rivals, Real Madrid, lift an unprecedented three UEFA Champions League titles in a row. But right now it is the Red Devils that hold all the cards.

According to Transfermarkt, Pogba is contracted to Manchester United until 2021 and the club are in no hurry to sell him immediately with three more years left on his contract. So, it seems like Paul Pogba will be seen wearing red again next season despite his wishes to leave the club.


Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
Manchester United are expected to block all bids for Paul Pogba this summer.

Rumour Probability: 4/10

The situation is not ideal for any of the three parties involved and seems eerily similar to the Coutinho transfer saga from last season when Liverpool managed to keep hold of the Brazilian in the summer but ended up selling him in the winter transfer window.

What's next?

It is tricky to predict what the next step would be in this long-running transfer saga. While Manchester United are reluctant to sell their superstar just two years after signing if, for a then world record fee, they might be in danger being stuck with a first team disinterested in playing for them. This must be a reason for hope for the Barcelona board that a deal could be reached for Pogba in the coming days.

What the future holds for Pogba? Only time will tell. But for now, he is a Manchester United player.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Leisure Reading
Sourav Mahanty
CONTRIBUTOR
