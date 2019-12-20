Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba wants Red Devils stay

Vishal Subramanian
Published Dec 20, 2019

Dec 20, 2019

Manchester United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

According to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, Paul Pogba has no intention of pushing for a move away from Manchester United, amidst interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid. The 13-time Champions League winners made a move to sign the World Cup winner last summer and Zinedine Zidane is reportedly a big fan of the player, but a move failed to materialize as the Red Devils stood firm and refused to part with their star man.

Although his agent Mino Raiola has claimed that his client is keen to extend his stay in England, he added that the Manchester United faithful need to support the midfielder more, as he believes the Frenchman is often scapegoated when things go south for the record English champions.

"Paul wants to be successful and happy and wants to win prizes and he would love to do that with Manchester United. Okay there was big interest from Real Madrid, but the club didn't let him go. We didn't make a fuss about it and he didn't make a fuss about it because I work in accordance with the player."

The super-agent also emphasised the need for the club to strengthen their squad in the forthcoming transfer window and also went on to lament the lack of structure behind the scenes, particularly highlighting the need of a sporting director and a long-term plan to ensure continued success.

Pogba's contract extension reportedly depends on the club's ambition and their ability to attract world-class players in the transfer market and it remains to be seen if he pens an extension with the Red Devils, as Real Madrid are still monitoring his contract situation closely.