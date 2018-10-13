×
Manchester United transfer news: Pogba has an almost impossible condition to stay at United and more - October 13, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
187   //    13 Oct 2018, 22:15 IST

He will stay if only...
He will stay if only...

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! As another day passes, the transfer rumour mill is mostly filled with news regarding the Red Devils.

And we shall get to them without any further ado!

SMS wanted

Just a few days after Serbian football scout Goran Milosavljevic claimed that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic does not possess the quality to play in the Premier League, The Sun are now claiming that manager Jose Mourinho has targeted the midfielder and wants to bring him to the Old Trafford.

The report further elaborates that the former Real Madrid manager intends to use his former player Mateja Kezman, who is the agent of the Serbian midfielder, to bring the player to the club.

Finally, it is also being touted that the Red Devils will have to shatter their existing transfer record and pay in excess of £89 million to sign the Lazio man. 

Another Serbian target

While some of the reports claim that Jose Mourinho was watching Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in Serbia’s 2-0 win over Montenegro, there are some other stories that believe that the former Inter manager might have been targeting a different player after all.

According to this report from CalcioMercato, who have quoted Florence newspaper La Nazione as their source, Jose Mourinho was extremely impressed with Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The 21-year-old has started his season very well and has come to the radar of both Spurs and Juventus but it now seems like the Red Devils have also joined the race. The report also adds that the Old Trafford outfit have made a €60 million bid for the young defender but it has been rejected by his club. 

Pogba will stay if...

The situation between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho is far from ideal. There have been reports which suggest that Pogba might leave if Mourinho continues to be the manager of Manchester United.

However, since Mourinho’s job security isn’t where it should be, there is also a chance that the former Porto tactician could be sacked. As a result, Pogba could yet stay – but there is a condition.

According to Don Balon, Paul Pogba will consider staying at United if Zinedine Zidane replaces Mourinho. But given that Zidane’s agent wasn’t positive about the Frenchman managing a Premier League team, this seems like a highly difficult condition to fulfill.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News
Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
