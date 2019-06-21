×
Manchester United Transfer News: Pressure gets to £50 million Wan-Bissaka as Red Devils prepare to finalize the deal

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
News
209   //    21 Jun 2019, 14:41 IST

Manchester United prepare of an expensive defensive acquisition.
Manchester United prepare of an expensive defensive acquisition.

What's the story?

According to reports emerging from England, Manchester United are edging closer to the finish line in their pursuit of Crystal Palace's right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Talks are ongoing between United and Palace to finalise a transfer deal, rumoured to be in the range of £50 million, with attainable add-ons, which would make Wan-Bissaka the Red Devils' most expensive defensive acquisition till date.

In case you didn't know...

21-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka has become one of the hottest right-back prospects in world football after a breakthrough 2018-19 season with Crystal Palace. The Crystal Palace academy product started 35 of the Eagles' 38 Premier League games, contributing 3 assists overall.

Blessed with blistering pace, uncanny dribbling, and fearsome physicality, Wan-Bissaka will be an ideal prospect for United to acquire and nurture, especially after the departure of veteran Antonio Valencia, who had announced earlier that he will be leaving Old Trafford by the end of the season.

The heart of the matter

United have reportedly had two bids of £35 million and £40 million already rejected by the Crystal Palace management who want a guaranteed £50 million for the promising England Under-21 international.

The 21-year-old, who is currently with the England Under-21 squad at the UEFA Under-21 Euros, has been distracted by his transfer fiasco, according to the Young Lions manager Aidy Boothroyd.

"I could dodge it by saying you have to ask him [whether he’s been distracted] but I won’t. I think when you are nearly going to move and all the things that would go through an older person’s head, who is more experienced in life, it would be difficult for them to cope with.
"For a young player who all he knows is Crystal Palace academy, Crystal Palace first team, it would be daft not to say that in some way he must think about it. I would not be truthful if I told you anything other than that."

United will want to finalise the deal before July 1, the date when their players are scheduled to return for pre-season training. However, Eagles manager Roy Hodgson has no reason to sell him without getting their requisite transfer fee, with the player contracted to remain at Selhurst Park till 2022.

What's next?

Wan Bissaka is currently in Italy and San Marino as part of the Young Lions team participating in the 2019 UEFA Under-21 European Championships.

They had lost their opening group game 2-1 to France U-21, with Wan Bissaka having played the full 90 minutes. The Young Lions next take on Romania U-21, at 10:00 PM tonight IST.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Crystal Palace Antonio Valencia Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
