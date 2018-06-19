Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid beat Man Utd for €150 million superstar, Red Devils offer record €105 million for goalkeeper and more – June 19, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Another day with a plethora of reports surrounding the Red Devils as the Old Trafford outfit gear themselves up for next season.

With the World Cup going on right now, clubs are perhaps busy scouting players – and United are no exception. So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Giggs talks up Bale

Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has spoken about Gareth Bale and his potential move to Old Trafford. Giggs, who currently manages the Welsh national team, said that he will be happy to see his compatriot join the Theatre of Dreams.

Gareth Bale scored two goals against Liverpool in the Champions League final to give Real Madrid their third Champions League title in as many years. Just after the game however, the former Tottenham man confessed he wants to play more – whether it be at Real Madrid or someplace else, and stated that he would talk to his agent about his future and then make a decision.

As a result, the news outlets have gone berserk as they link him with a return to Tottenham Hotspur or Old Trafford in the summer. And Giggs certainly thinks that the fans would love him but also questioned why a player that has won three Champions League titles in a row at Real Madrid would want to leave the club.

“Bale? I’d be a happy United fan, that’s for sure. I think he’s a Man United player,” he said.

“I think the fans would love him. The fans would adore him but again, like I say, he’s at a club where he’s won three Champions Leagues, so why would you leave?”

Meanwhile, according to ESPN sources, Gareth Bale and Real Madrid are set for talks about the former’s future at the club.

The 28-year-old was particularly unhappy with the lack of playing time, starting from the bench against Liverpool in the Champions League final despite being in great form in the matches prior.

The word around the campfire is that Bale could make a final decision about his future after the talks with the Galacticos.