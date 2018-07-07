Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid want £90 million Manchester United star whose team-mate offers himself to Barcelona for £88 million and more – July 7, 2018

A busy man in the summer

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The Premier League transfer window is going shut down on the 9th of August – which is just over a month away – and clubs are picking up the pace in order to get deals done in time.

Manchester United have, thus far, made three signings but it doesn’t look like they are going to stop here. With Mourinho not entirely convinced by his defence, there is a chance that he could make at least two more signings to strengthen the backline – at least that is what the stories suggest so.

There are not many stories tonight regarding the most popular club in England but the ones that are here are quite big in stature. So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Alderweireld’s backing and Lozano

Manchester United target Toby Alderweireld has backed Daley Blind’s reported move to Ajax. The duo played together in Holland with Ajax and also shared the same school.

And now, while one of them is a Manchester United player, the one might just as well be somewhere down the line. But the chances of them being in the same team at United are scarce as Alderweireld thinks that Blind moving to Ajax would be “nice” both the club and the player.

“Daley is a great guy," Alderweireld said.

“We did not just play together, but also went to school together. He is a proper Amsterdammer.

“It is nice for both parties involved that he has said he would be open to a return - if it happens."

Meanwhile, according to Daily Star, Manchester United will have to spend big should they want to land Hirving Lozano after the Mexican enjoyed a great World Cup with his team.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the deal could cost around a mammoth £50 to £60 million.

"Realistically you can add £10m to £15m to the price as they know United have deep pockets."

"You combine that with a good World Cup performance and you only have to look at what happened with James Rodriguez in the last World Cup."

"You put those two things together and you're talking in the £50 to £60m bracket."