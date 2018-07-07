Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid want £90 million Manchester United star whose team-mate offers himself to Barcelona for £88 million and more – July 7, 2018

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
7.18K   //    07 Jul 2018, 23:38 IST

AS Saint-Etienne v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg
A busy man in the summer

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! The Premier League transfer window is going shut down on the 9th of August – which is just over a month away – and clubs are picking up the pace in order to get deals done in time.

Manchester United have, thus far, made three signings but it doesn’t look like they are going to stop here. With Mourinho not entirely convinced by his defence, there is a chance that he could make at least two more signings to strengthen the backline – at least that is what the stories suggest so.

There are not many stories tonight regarding the most popular club in England but the ones that are here are quite big in stature. So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Alderweireld’s backing and Lozano

Manchester United target Toby Alderweireld has backed Daley Blind’s reported move to Ajax. The duo played together in Holland with Ajax and also shared the same school.

And now, while one of them is a Manchester United player, the one might just as well be somewhere down the line. But the chances of them being in the same team at United are scarce as Alderweireld thinks that Blind moving to Ajax would be “nice” both the club and the player.

“Daley is a great guy," Alderweireld said.

“We did not just play together, but also went to school together. He is a proper Amsterdammer.

“It is nice for both parties involved that he has said he would be open to a return - if it happens."

Meanwhile, according to Daily Star, Manchester United will have to spend big should they want to land Hirving Lozano after the Mexican enjoyed a great World Cup with his team.

According to football finance expert Kieran Maguire, the deal could cost around a mammoth £50 to £60 million.

"Realistically you can add £10m to £15m to the price as they know United have deep pockets."

"You combine that with a good World Cup performance and you only have to look at what happened with James Rodriguez in the last World Cup."

"You put those two things together and you're talking in the £50 to £60m bracket."

Page 1 of 5 Next
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paul Pogba EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Manchester United transfer roundup: Red Devils' €100...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United make €90...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Man Utd want to sign...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Manchester United to make...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: €100 million superstar...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: United make massive bid...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Update on Toni Kroos...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Madrid want superstar...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid launch a €200 million bid for Kylian Mbappe,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Lopetegui’s sacking...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us