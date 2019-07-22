Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reportedly agree £80 million deal for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire's transfer to Manchester United has edged closer to completion.

What's the story?

According to Miguel Delaney, Harry Maguire's move to Manchester United is imminent after the Red Devils agreed a fee of £80 million with Leicester City.

After being locked in negotiations for a number of weeks, the Manchester club feel they've made a breakthrough in negotiations for the player and the official announcement is said to be imminent.

In case you didn't know...

José Mourinho wanted to bring Maguire to the Theater of Dreams last summer after his fantastic showing at the World Cup, but Leicester stood their ground and rebuffed all inquiries for the player.

A year later under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have made their move once again and it has been reported that the center-half has his heart set on a move to the record English champions.

Manchester City were also believed to be in the running as they are currently a defender short after Vincent Kompany's departure, but their arch-rivals reportedly accelerated negotiations in recent days to win the race for his signature.

The heart of the matter...

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Leicester City for Maguire's signing and the transfer fee is said to amount to a staggering £80 million, which would eclipse Virgil van Dijk's transfer to Liverpool if all the add-ons are met.

An official announcement from the two clubs is said to be imminent and the Englishman would become Manchester United's third signing of the summer, after Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Although Maguire had no intention of agitating for a move, he is believed to have informed his teammates and his manager of his willingness to leave and the club promised to sanction a deal as long as their requirements were met.

What's next?

Harry Maguire will add some much-needed solidity to Manchester United's back-line, which has been uncharacteristically poor in recent seasons.

After concluding a deal for the Englishman, Manchester United will reportedly turn their attention to Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes as they look to add creativity at the center of the park.