Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils and Tottenham Hotspur in talks for AS Monaco striker Islam Slimani

Islam Slimani is reportedly being courted by Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

According to RMC Sport, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are in active negotiations to secure the signature of AS Monaco striker Islam Slimani, who is on loan at the Ligue 1 club from Leicester City. The Algerian striker has registered 7 goals and 5 assists in his short stint with the Principality outfit and has emerged as a last gasp solution for the Premier League duo, as they aim to shore up their ranks upfront.

Both sides have been hampered by injuries to key attacking players in recent weeks, as Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane have been sidelined for sizeable periods owing to long-term injuries, due to which Slimani has emerged as a temporary solution. The nature of the deal could hinder any potential transfer, as the interested clubs will be told to negotiate with the Foxes, who own the player outright.

Any deal for Slimani would mean he terminates his loan deal with Monaco to sign a contract with another club, which would be difficult to negotiate at this stage of the transfer window. The 31-year-old is reportedly open to listening to offers and it remains to be seen if the Premier League duo intensify their efforts to sign the player in the coming days, as the January transfer window is set to slam shut at the end of the month.