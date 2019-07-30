×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils close in on Harry Maguire

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
148   //    30 Jul 2019, 01:29 IST

Harry Maguire has edged closer to a move to Manchester United
Harry Maguire has edged closer to a move to Manchester United

What's the story?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Englishman is reported to have missed training today amidst rumours of a move away from the club and after weeks of negotiations, the Red Devils are believed to be closing in one their man.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United's interest in the player stretches back to a year ago as Jose Mourinho showed a willingness to bring the 26-year-old to Old Trafford but Leicester stood firm on their stance that the player will not be sold.

A year later, Manchester United have rekindled their interest and are believed to be closing in on a deal after being locked in negotiations for a number of weeks.

Although Maguire did not agitate for a move last summer, it has been reported that the England international has informed his teammates and manager that he has his heart set on a move to the Theater of Dreams and Leicester are reportedly ready to sell their star man provided their valuation is met.

The heart of the matter

Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Maguire was absent from team training today and his big-money move to Manchester United looks to be close to completion.

The Red Devils have been looking to add quality to their rear-guard and Maguire has been identified as the man who could transform their defence, making him a priority for Manchester United.

Di Marzio reports that Leicester will respect the player's intentions and sanction a sale, provided their asking price is met.

What's next?

Although a fee is yet to be agreed, there is a growing belief that Maguire will become a Manchester United player before the summer transfer window slams shut but it remains to be seen if the Red Devils match Leicester City's asking price, which is believed to be in the region of £90 million.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire
