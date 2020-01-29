Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils confirm agreement to sign Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United have released a press release stating that they have agreed a deal with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of their captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and reportedly came close to joining the club last summer after which the deal fell through.
Now, after much anticipation over a potential deal, the long and drawn-out saga of the former Sampdoria midfielder has been seemingly resolved. This move will come as a monumental boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as they have been in desperate need of reinforcements after having cleared out a major chunk of the deadwood in the squad.
The Norwegian has been adamant that the club will only sign the players that fit the profile they're looking for. In Fernandes, they could potentially be recruiting a player who can fill in a number of roles that they have needed expertise in as the 25-year-old is a reliable set-piece taker, a goalscoring midfielder and a creative presence behind the centre-forward.
It is yet to be seen if this move will be Manchester United's only noteworthy business in the winter transfer window as reports suggest that they are on the lookout for short-term replacements for the injured Marcus Rashford.
The deal is reported to be worth in the region of €55m with a further €25m in add-ons and is still subject to a medical. An official announcement from the club can be expected in a short while.Published 29 Jan 2020, 22:13 IST