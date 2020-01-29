Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils confirm agreement to sign Bruno Fernandes

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have released a press release stating that they have agreed a deal with Sporting Clube de Portugal for the transfer of their captain Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese has been a long-term target for the Red Devils and reportedly came close to joining the club last summer after which the deal fell through.

Now, after much anticipation over a potential deal, the long and drawn-out saga of the former Sampdoria midfielder has been seemingly resolved. This move will come as a monumental boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as they have been in desperate need of reinforcements after having cleared out a major chunk of the deadwood in the squad.

1 - Since the start of 2017/18, Bruno Fernandes tops the Portuguese Primeira Liga rankings for:



Most Goal Involvements (67)

Most Goals from Outside the Box (9)

Most Chances Created (239)

Most Shots (271)

Most Shots on Target (114)



Devilish. #BrunoFernandes #SCP #MUFC pic.twitter.com/E6r5tP2ut7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 28, 2020

The Norwegian has been adamant that the club will only sign the players that fit the profile they're looking for. In Fernandes, they could potentially be recruiting a player who can fill in a number of roles that they have needed expertise in as the 25-year-old is a reliable set-piece taker, a goalscoring midfielder and a creative presence behind the centre-forward.

It is yet to be seen if this move will be Manchester United's only noteworthy business in the winter transfer window as reports suggest that they are on the lookout for short-term replacements for the injured Marcus Rashford.

The deal is reported to be worth in the region of €55m with a further €25m in add-ons and is still subject to a medical. An official announcement from the club can be expected in a short while.