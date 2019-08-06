×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils consider late move for Tottenham's Christian Eriksen 

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
57   //    06 Aug 2019, 17:50 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

What's the story?

It has been claimed that Manchester United are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen before the closure of the transfer window on Thursday.

In case you didn't know...

Eriksen joined Tottenham from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2013. Ever since his arrival, the Dane has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League. The 27-year-old has made 277 appearances in all competitions for Spurs, scoring 66 goals and providing 86 assists.

The heart of the matter

According to reputed journalist James Robson, Manchester United are trying to sign Eriksen before the transfer window shuts on Thursday. The 27-year-old Dane, who has one year left on his current deal at Spurs, has also indicated his interest in leaving the club for a new challenge this summer. He said in a recent interview:

“I feel that I am at a stage of my career where I would like to try something new. I have the deepest respect for everything that is happening at Tottenham and it would not be something negative to stay. But I have also said that I would like to try something new."

Manchester United desperately need reinforcements in the midfield area, especially due to the departures of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini in recent windows. There is also an uncertainty regarding Paul Pogba's future, with the Frenchman being linked with leaving Old Trafford this summer. Eriksen, who is a proven performer in the Premier League, would be a perfect addition to the Manchester United squad. He will bring both experience and quality to United's midfield. Although Tottenham value him at around £130 million, the fear of losing him for free next summer might force Spurs to lower their asking price.

What's next?

As the transfer window ends on Thursday for Premier League clubs, Manchester United will have to act quickly if they want to secure the signing of Eriksen from Tottenham. The Red Devils will begin their Premier League campaign against Chelsea on Sunday.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Paul Pogba Christian Eriksen EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
