Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils eyeing January deals for Kai Havertz and Bruno Fernandes

Vishal Subramanian Published Jan 10, 2020

Bruno Fernandes is back on Manchester United's radar

Manchester United are eyeing January deals for Kai Havertz and Bruno Fernandes, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly flying to Portugal to watch the Sporting CP man in action against FC Porto in the weekend. As per reports from The Athletic, the pair of attacking midfielders are amongst the candidates being considered by the Red Devils, as they look to add some much-needed quality to their depleted squad.

Fernandes, who was linked with a move to the club in the summer, is regarded as one of the best players in his home country and the Portuguese international could cost around £60 million.

Havertz, on the other hand, has also emerged as a viable option for the record English champions but Bayer Leverkusen are unwilling to part with the midfielder for anything less than a nine-figure sum.

While both deals are at an initial stage, there is a growing belief amongst the Red Devils hierarchy that the club will get at least one over the line in the coming days, representing a case of cautious optimism for a side that needs a boost on and off the pitch. The likes of Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Donny van de Beek are also in Manchester United's radar and the trio are reportedly part of Solskjaer's summer shopping list.